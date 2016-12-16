Local

December 16, 2016 6:32 AM

It’s arena’s ‘time to shine’ ahead of 2018 March Madness games

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

While it won’t host NCAA Tournament games until 2018, Intrust Bank Arena appears to be ahead of the game when it comes to preparation.

On Monday, representatives from the NCAA and TV networks CBS and Turner Sports visited the downtown Wichita venue, giving arena management an approving nod.

Report: Wichita State mentioned as possible addition to AAC

 

“They were in town doing a preliminary walk-through,” said Christine Pileckas, the arena’s marketing director. “They were checking out the spaces that are needed for the media, cheerleaders, bands and drug testing.

“They said we were way ahead of the game and very prepared.”

Come Saturday night, the 7-year-old arena will have another chance to prove it can stage a major event when it hosts a sold-out men’s basketball game between Wichita State and Oklahoma State.

It will be the seventh WSU men’s basketball game played at the arena. Pileckas said the game sold out about two weeks ago with roughly 15,000 fans expected.

“We think of it as our time to shine,” Pileckas said. “It’s one of our favorite events all year, to have (the Shockers) come down here.

“It’s such an awesome atmosphere to host a sold-out men’s college basketball game. Our whole staff loves it.”

With thousands expected to flock to downtown Wichita and the Old Town area on Saturday afternoon, businesses are likely to be packed.

Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell said the game represents another chance for downtown Wichita to show off.

“Old Town will be spilling over with energy, Christmas spirit and lots of Shocker fans,” Longwell said. “What a nice prelude to March of 2018 in downtown Wichita.”

Chesney Nicholson, manager of Old Town sports bar Emerson Biggin’s, said she expects Saturday to be a busy day.

“We’ll be fully staffed,” Nicholson said. “This is a busy time of the year anyway, and with the Shockers playing right across the street, it should be packed.”

More Thunder?

In 2015, the arena hosted 101 events, drawing nearly 440,000 spectators. The venue brought in net income of more than $1.1 million, besting all but its first year of operation in 2010.

Intrust has also hosted its share of concerts and other events – the arena is home to the Wichita Thunder minor league hockey team and the Wichita Force indoor football team – in 2016, though next season’s hosting of NCAA Tournament first- and second-round games in March will clearly be the biggest event in its history.

Pileckas said arena officials also expect to host another Thunder team – the National Basketball Association’s Oklahoma City franchise – again in the future.

One of the first basketball sellouts in the arena’s history occurred in 2012, when the Thunder took on the Dallas Mavericks in an exhibition game. Intrust also hosted NBA preseason games in 2013 and 2014.

OKC Thunder wraps up preseason with win in Wichita

 

“It’s not a matter of if but when the (Oklahoma City) Thunder come back,” Pileckas said. “The NBA had changed some of the rules for preseason games and locations, but we’re always in talks with the Thunder. They love playing in Wichita.”

As for Wichita’s Thunder team, arena staff members will have to hurry to replace the basketball court with an ice sheet after the WSU-Oklahoma State game. The Thunder hosts the Allen Americans in an East Coast Hockey League game at 4 p.m. Sunday.

“It takes about a day to change over,” said Pileckas, who has been with the arena since 2010.

Can you hear me now?

In November, Sedgwick County signed off on a $3 million upgrade for the arena, much of which will be spent to enhance its north entrance.

The improvements to Entrance C will include adding doorways and lobby space, along with stairways and a plaza, which will host a fan fest during March Madness.

The money will also go toward a new $385,000 wireless system. Pileckas said the question of why the arena doesn’t have Wi-Fi for spectators is one that she gets a lot.

“The biggest complaint we get is about Wi-Fi and cell service,” Pileckas said. “There are plans in place to make that happen before the NCAA Tournament. That will be huge for our guests.”

Pileckas said NCAA representatives are expected to next check up on Intrust Bank Arena late next year, just a few months before the 2018 March Madness games.

As far as Saturday’s game, Pileckas said, the place is ready to rock.

“A lot of Oklahoma State fans will be up here, and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Pileckas said. “Just in talking with some of the (WSU) athletics department people and assistant coaches, we know the players love the downtown game every year.”

2015: Shocker postgame: Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop discuss win over No. 25 Utah

The Wichita Eagle's Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop discuss the Shockers' 67-50 win at Intrust Bank Arena. (Tony Adame/The Wichita Eagle/Dec. 12, 2015)

tadame@wichitaeagle.com
 

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Saturday evening tips

▪ Arrive early (game starts at 6 p.m., doors open 90 minutes before that).

▪ Parking is available at the Lawrence-Dumont Stadium lot, with free shuttles to the game beginning at 4 p.m.

▪ Fans can also park in the Coleman lot at the intersection of Second Street and St. Francis. For additional information on where to park in downtown Wichita, visit www.parkdowntown.org.

Source: Intrust Bank Arena

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Farmer uses a trombone to call the cows

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos