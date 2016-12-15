Farmer uses a trombone to call the cows

Derek Klingenberg fielded media calls from as far away as New Zealand after his trombone cover of pop singer Lourde's song "Royals" went viral on the internet.
theying@wichitaeagle.com

Crime & Courts

Fugitive shoots himself while fleeing police

A fugitive wanted on suspicion of murder in Florida shot himself while fleeing from authorities in Wichita on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 14, 2016. The suspect exchanged gunfire with federal agents as they were trying to apprehend him in the 1000 block of South Ellis and later crashed a vehicle into a house on the 600 block of South Ellis. (Video by Fernando Salazar / The Wichita Eagle)

Local

Last flea market at Pavilions

A look at some of the vendors and their wares as the last flea market is held at the Pavilions at the Kansas Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. ((Video by Beccy Tanner/The Wichita Eagle)

Local

Shooting at Bullseye range

Wichita police Sgt. Vanessa Rusco gives details about a fatal shooting at the Bullseye Shooting Range in north Wichita on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. (Video by Beccy Tanner/The Wichita Eagle)

Editor's Choice Videos