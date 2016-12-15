Liz Koch oversaw the placing of a "topper" beam at the new Mark Arts facility that's under construction on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. The beam was placed at the highest point in the building. Koch also announced that the arts center would open on Dec. 31, 2017. (Video by Travis Heying / The Wichita Eagle)
Sedgwick County Zoo animals play with Christmas gifts Saturday during the zoo’s Season’s Treatings event. Several of the animals are given gifts of food wrapped in traditional Christmas packaging. (Video by Brian Hayes / kansas.com)
James Michael Phillips gives a statement during his sentencing for attempted first-degree murder of Julie Dombo during a robbery of a cell phone store last year. A Sedgwick County jury found Phillips guilty of nine counts in October including attempted first-degree murder. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Julie Dombo gives a statement during the sentencing of James Michael Phillips, who shot Dombo during the robbery of a cellphone store last year leaving Dombo a quadruple amputee. Phillips was sentenced to 31 years in prison guilty of 9 counts including the attempted first degree murder of Julie Dombo. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)