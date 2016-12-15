Operation Holiday needs blankets – lots of blankets

Operation Holiday has run out of blankets for people in need.
“We never have enough blankets to meet demand,” Operation Holiday director Ashley Davis said in an e-mail statement, “but even with limiting it to one blanket per family we’ve already run out.”
The charity gave out more than 1,000 blankets on Thursday, its first day of distributing food and other goods to families in need. There are none left for the distributions planned for Friday and Saturday.
Staff members from Inter-Faith Ministries, which runs Operation Holiday, went shopping for blankets on Thursday evening so the charity will have at least some on hand when Friday’s distribution begins.
But organizers are appealing to the public for new or gently used blankets “to help us meet the demand,” the statement said about the “severe blanket shortage.”
Blankets, coats, gloves and hats will be accepted at the Operation Holiday distribution center at 1802 W. Second St. through noon on Saturday. Donations can be brought to the loading dock at the corner of Third and Vine.
Donors arriving at the warehouse are asked to honk their horn so Operation Holiday volunteers can come out to assist them.
“We’ll certainly accept cash and food donations as well – and just go shopping for blankets as the money comes in – but we really would like to be able to give each family at least one blanket,” Davis said.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments