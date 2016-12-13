Operation Holiday short on food for families in need

With distribution to families in need looming on Thursday, Operation Holiday is lagging behind in nonperishable food donations.
Nearly 11,700 people have signed up to receive the food, grocery gift cards, toys, coats, blankets and pet food through Operation Holiday this season.
“We depend on the community so heavily for this program,” Operation Holiday director Ashley Davis said in a statement. “Volunteers, financial donations and donations of food, coats and blankets are vital. At this point what we need more than anything else is food.”
Canned fruits, cereals, canned tuna, chicken and other proteins are the greatest need, Davis said.
People wishing to make donations can bring them to the Operation Holiday Distribution Center at 1802 W. Second St., she said. More than 20,000 additional items of food are needed, Davis said.
“Our hope is that with last-minute donations, we’ll be able to increase the number of items each person receives,” she said. “This is something a lot of people depend upon.”
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments