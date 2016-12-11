Last flea market at Pavilions; the hunt for treasure now moves to Hutchinson

There were the usual knickknacks and bric-a-brac and some not-so-usual items Sunday at the Mid America Markets’ flea market in the Kansas Pavilions near Park City.
People were looking for Christmas gifts and good buys. Vendors were doing a brisk business.
But Sunday was the last day for the 40-year-old tradition.
There will be more flea markets – just not at the Pavilions at the Kansas Coliseum.
Cameron Masterson, president and owner of Mid America Markets, said the flea market – held one Sunday each month – will move to the Meadowlark Building in Hutchinson at the Kansas State Fairgrounds.
The last of the Pavilions will stop hosting events at the end of this year.
The Pavilions’ new owner, Johnny Stevens, has previously said that the buildings associated with the former Kansas Coliseum will be rented to businesses that want space for storage or manufacturing.
That means events such as the monthly flea market will be looking for new locations.
“The show has been going on for about 40 years,” Masterson said. “Basically since this building was built – always at this location. This is the last one in this building for us.”
The flea market has been one Sunday each month – except for July and August, because the Pavilions didn’t have air conditioning, Masterson said.
Other events still scheduled, according to the Kansas Pavilions website, include a gun show on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, the Wichita RV show Jan. 11-15 and the Wichita Sports Show Jan. 26-29.
The website also includes some history for the Pavilions: “Circa 1965, after an attempt to use Century II to host a circus, it became clear Sedgwick County needed a livestock and agricultural exhibit hall. The Kansas Coliseum opened in 1977 for the promotion of agricultural, educational and cultural benefits for the citizens and visitors of Sedgwick County.”
Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research leases the former Coliseum for its Aircraft Structural Test and Evaluation Center.
Masterson said the flea market is a popular event.
“There is an ebb and flow to them – even within the year, depending on the season,” he said. “We are having a great turnout of shoppers. ... It is a sentimental thing for a lot of people. It is a social event for some. Some have been coming here for 40 years. There are some dealers here that came so they could say they were at the first and last.”
Masterson’s family has been conducting the flea market for nearly 30 years. Dealers are mostly from Kansas; however, some come from as far away as Florida and California. Items for sale include antique toys, furniture, “Star Wars” collectibles, dolls, dishes, clocks and more.
Kay and Coy Oxford of Belle Plaine are longtime exhibitors. Coy Oxford makes custom knives, the kind with deer antler handles. They have been showing at the flea market since 1999.
“It is an outlet for my husband,” Kay Oxford said. “My husband almost died in 2000; he had cancer. He had to have something to do – so he started this. It took over the house. So I said we have to go somewhere and sell. He said, ‘They will not sell.’ But they do.”
As Coy recovered, the couple kept coming each month to the market.
“And we love it. It is like a big family,” Kay Oxford said. “We know most of the dealers. He walks around and visits and talks and has a ball with his old friends.”
She is concerned about the move.
“I don’t like it,” she said. “This is a central location. A lot of people from Oklahoma come here. We have customers come from Kansas City. They come every month.”
But beginning Jan. 8, many of those shoppers and dealers will move with the flea market to Hutchinson.
