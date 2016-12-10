Fire guts south Wichita building

A fire broke out Saturday night at a building in south Wichita, sending multiple Wichita Fire Department units to the scene.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at what appeared to be a large garage or workshop building on the 1400 block of South Santa Fe at about 10 p.m.
At about 10:20 p.m., large flames could be seen from the building, which was completely engulfed. Multiple fire vehicles and ladder trucks responded to the scene.
As of late Saturday night, there were no reports of injuries. Check back to Kansas.com for more information on this developing story as it becomes available.
