December 10, 2016 6:26 PM

Duplex fire displaces 8, including 3 children

By Stan Finger

A fire at a duplex in southeast Wichita on Saturday afternoon displaced eight people, including three children, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 5:33 p.m. in the 800 block of San Pablo, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. That’s near Lincoln and Governeour Road.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by 5:50 p.m., the supervisor said. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was alerted to provide assistance for five adults and three children who lived at the duplex where the fire occurred.

A cause and damage estimate for the fire have not been released.

