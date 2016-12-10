Pittsburg State to appeal sexual harassment ruling

Pittsburg State University plans to appeal a recent federal jury decision that awarded $230,000 to a former employee who accused another university employee of sexually harassing her.
A jury in U.S. District Court in Kansas found this fall that Pittsburg State violated Martha Fox’s civil rights and awarded her $230,000. But the money won’t be awarded if a motion for an appeal is granted.
According to court records, Fox, a former custodial specialist, claimed a supervisor sexually harassed her starting in 2012. Fox also alleged that Pittsburg State officials didn’t appropriately investigate her harassment claims and that she was retaliated against after she reported those claims.
Fox testified that a supervisor touched her hair, made sexual and disparaging comments and followed her home. She also testified that the supervisor would repeatedly make sexual gestures and sounds.
The supervisor, who denied the sexual harassment accusations, later retired.
The Kansas Attorney General’s Office handled the defense for Pittsburg State. Pittsburg State President Steve Scott told the Joplin Globe that no sexual harassment took place.
“We defended ourselves in court, and that was the position we took. That will prevail,” he said.
Fox testified that she also reported the sexual harassment to a shift supervisor as well as the physical plant manager. At one point, that supervisor was moved to a different building and Fox was advised not to clock in at the same time as the supervisor, according to court records.
Comments