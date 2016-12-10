PHOTOS: Animals at Sedgwick County Zoo enjoy holiday treats

An orangutan at the Sedgwick County Zoo plays with a Christmas gift Saturday during the zoo’s Season’s Treatings event. Each year before Christmas, zoo animals receive special holiday-themed treats.
