Flower and gift shop offers merchandise, mentoring

The autism that troubles 18-year-old Jacob Chambers seems to diminish when he hangs out at a certain flower and gift shop in Wichita.
He was there Saturday when the Autism Avenue Flower & Gift Shoppe reopened at 2401 W. 13th St., next to Cameo Cakes, in the Indian Hills Shopping Center.
“They’ve made me prouder of who I am,” he said of the shop staff. “They’ve made me wiser, less self-conscious.”
It’s a business different from most. Besides selling flowers, scarves, toys, jewelry, children’s books and other gifts, it works with the Independent Living Resource Center to mentor and train people on the autism spectrum.
Connie Erbert founded the business, with co-managers Andi Tatom and Audrey Hummel, in 2015 in a storefront on West Douglas, after spending years working for the Wichita school district as a teacher, administrator and autism consultant. The new place tripled store space.
“I saw that there were so many bright individuals falling through the cracks,” Erbert said. Kids with autism that she saw doing well in gifted programs “fell off the cliff of support” after high school. Because of that, she said, many parents of autistic kids sometimes sacrifice their retirement to spend their lives coaching and mentoring their children.
Some autism clients Erbert and the staff work with do actual work, running the cash register at times, serving customers. But work is the last phase of the mentoring, which is not only geared for work in retail but for going to college.
In the earlier phases, the staff mentors kids like Chambers, working on “soft skills.”
“I process things slower than other people,” Chambers said. “I miss social cues, have trouble organizing things and sometimes don’t understand sarcasm. People who don’t have autism can socialize with other people as easily as riding a bike, it’s natural for them. I have to think about everything a lot more.”
He’s also a good kid with character and decency, Erbert said. He plays guitar in a band and does well in school. “In fact, he’s brilliant,” Erbert said.
So at the store, for an hour or so a week, Chambers hangs out with the staff, talks with them, watches how they interact with customers, how they organize the store inventory, how they plan the many tasks of their day.
Eventually, he’ll be asked to work the register, help with inventory and other work; but for now, they’re trying to build his neural network with real-life experience, and with their friendship.
“They are my friends,” he said. “They’re like my school counselors and teachers, except that I’ll probably tell them more about me than what I tell a teacher.”
“They made me realize I have a lot to offer,” Chambers said.
“They’ve made me a happier person.”
