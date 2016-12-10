Mom, daughter unhurt in drive-by shooting

A Wichita woman and her 16-year-old daughter escaped injury during a drive-by shooting at their home early Saturday, police said.
The woman, 37, told police that someone shot into her home multiple times at about 3:20 a.m., said Sgt. Tom Fatkin of the Wichita police department.
There was property damage to the home, in the 1900 block of East McFarland, but no injuries; the residence was hit by several bullets, Fatkin said.
The woman did not see the attacker or attackers and could not provide a description, Fatkin said.
Roy Wenzl: 316-268-6219, @roywenzl
Comments