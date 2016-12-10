Local

December 10, 2016 1:12 PM

Mom, daughter unhurt in drive-by shooting

By Roy Wenzl

A Wichita woman and her 16-year-old daughter escaped injury during a drive-by shooting at their home early Saturday, police said.

The woman, 37, told police that someone shot into her home multiple times at about 3:20 a.m., said Sgt. Tom Fatkin of the Wichita police department.

There was property damage to the home, in the 1900 block of East McFarland, but no injuries; the residence was hit by several bullets, Fatkin said.

The woman did not see the attacker or attackers and could not provide a description, Fatkin said.

Roy Wenzl: 316-268-6219, @roywenzl

