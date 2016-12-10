Motorcycle accident shuts down I-135

Two people are injured, one critically, from the collision of two motorcycles on I-135 in north Wichita, emergency dispatchers report.
The entire interstate is shut down there, dispatchers said.
The interstate remained closed one hour later, dispatchers said at 11:30 a.m. One rider was critically hurt, and a second was seriously injured, a dispatcher said.
The collision occurred about 10:35 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes just south of I-135’s junction with 53rd street, a dispatcher said.
We’ll report more as information becomes available.
