December 10, 2016 10:52 AM

Motorcycle accident shuts down I-135

By Roy Wenzl

Two people are injured, one critically, from the collision of two motorcycles on I-135 in north Wichita, emergency dispatchers report.

The entire interstate is shut down there, dispatchers said.

The interstate remained closed one hour later, dispatchers said at 11:30 a.m. One rider was critically hurt, and a second was seriously injured, a dispatcher said.

The collision occurred about 10:35 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes just south of I-135’s junction with 53rd street, a dispatcher said.

We’ll report more as information becomes available.

