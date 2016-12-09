Busy west-side street to be closed Saturday, KDOT says

A major west-side street under Kellogg will be closed Saturday for construction.
Crews will close West Street under Kellogg from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday to install three bridge beams over traffic lanes, according to a Kansas Department of Transportation news release.
“You won’t be able to go under Kellogg,” said Tom Hein, KDOT spokesman. “That’s where they’re going to swing the beams right over those traffic lanes.”
It’s part of the project to redo the Kellogg interchange with I-235. Hein said the work will expand the size of the bridge to accomodate additional lanes for the new interchange.
“It takes a little bit more room than the way they did before,” Hein said of the new West Street bridge design.
Southbound traffic on West Street will still be able to get onto westbound Kellogg with an entrance ramp, according to the release.
Hein said late Thursday that detours have already been posted in the area.
Drivers south of Kellogg are directed to a previously used detour with Harry and Southwest Boulevard. North of Kellogg, you’ll be directed to Edwards via Maple.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
Comments