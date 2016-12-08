North Wichita house fire sends one to hospital

A fire that broke out Wednesday night sent one to a local hospital, according to the Wichita Fire Department.
The blaze broke out around 10 p.m. at a two-story home on the 1700 block of North Emporia, said Battalion Chief Stuart Bevis in an e-mail. A male occupant of the home was transported to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis with non-serious injuries, according to the fire department.
Investigators determined that the fire started on the home’s back porch and was caused by an electrical malfunction.
Monetary loss is estimated to be about $40,000 to the home and about $10,000 for its contents.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
