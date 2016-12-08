Kansas drivers among worst in nation, study says

Kansas drivers are ranked among some of the worst in the nation, according to a recent study from a consumer-focused insurance rate comparison firm.
QuoteWizard ranked drivers in the Sunflower State as the 37th-best in the nation. Drivers in Utah, California and Virginia were listed as the worst in the firm’s state-by-state breakdown while those behind the wheel in Rhode Island, Florida and Mississippi graded out as the best.
Some of the states surrounding Kansas didn’t fare much better on the list as Nebraska’s drivers were listed the fifth-worst while Colorado’s were the eighth-worst.
Despite Kansas’ low ranking, findings from the QuoteWizard study also showed that Republican-leaning states have better drivers overall than Democrat-leaning states by a 7 percent margin.
The firm said it looked at incident data that it had combined with Federal Highway Administration fatality data.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments