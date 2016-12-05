Names of Wellington crash victims released

The names of the four people killed in a crash near Wellington on Saturday have been released.
According to a release from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, the victims of the two-car crash were: Carl R. Waugh Jr., Marcia A. Waugh, Timothy Baumgartner and Cheryl Baumgartner.
The crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 81 north of Wellington.
Carl Waugh, 77, was driving a 2007 Chrysler 300 with Marcia Waugh, 77, as a passenger, the release said, while Timothy Baumgartner, 60, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze in which Cheryl Baumgartner, 60, was a passenger.
The Chrysler was traveling north on U.S. 81 when it attempted to cross over the southbound lanes of the highway onto West Road, the release said. The two vehicles collided “almost in a head on fashion,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Upon arrival to the scene Saturday evening, deputies discovered that all four were deceased, the release said. All four were from the Wellington area.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments