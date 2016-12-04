One dead following south Wichita crash

One man is dead following an early-morning crash Sunday in south Wichita.
Sgt. Chris Marceau of the Wichita Police Department said a 63-year-old man was prounounced dead at the scene after the pickup truck he was operating overturned on the John Mack Bridge, just south of the Pawnee/Broadway intersection.
Emergency responders received the call for the one-vehicle crash just after 5 a.m. The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.
Marceau said that it appeared that the driver was traveling southbound on Broadway when the truck struck the bridge’s raised median.
