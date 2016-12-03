Four people killed in collision north of Wellington

Four people were killed in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 81 north of Wellington on Saturday night, authorities said.
Shortly after 6:30 p.m., a vehicle traveling north crossed into the oncoming lane at Nine Mile Corner, where U.S. 81 heads east nine miles north of Wellington, Sumner County sheriff’s Sgt. Lee Patterson said. The driver was continuing north onto West Road.
But the vehicle collided with a car coming toward Wellington on U.S. 81 and making the curve to go due south, Patterson said. There were two people in each vehicle and all four occupants were killed in the collision about a mile north of Riverdale.
Names and home towns have not yet been released, Patterson said, as authorities notify next of kin.
U.S. 81 was closed at the collision site for more than four hours before being reopened to traffic late Saturday night.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
