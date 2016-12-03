East Kellogg reopens to traffic after quick bridge demolition

East Kellogg reopened to traffic late Saturday afternoon after crews removing a Kansas Turnpike Authority bridge completed the task much earlier than anticipated.
Kellogg between Rock Road and Webb Road was not expected to reopen until Monday morning, but city officials announced that the heavily traveled freeway was open shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday. Demolition of the bridge began just after 10 p.m. Friday.
Kellogg reopened 36 hours ahead of schedule, City Council member Pete Meitzner said in a statement. The bridge removal was part of the East Kellogg improvement project.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
