Witnesses call police on mailbox thefts, 2 arrested

Two people went for a drive in west Wichita on Friday. They ended up in the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of stealing mail from 13 of their neighbors.
Witnesses called police on Friday to say that a man and woman were driving around in a black Lexus and taking mail from mailboxes, said Sgt. Troy Nedbalek of the Wichita police department.
They gave police a car description and a tag number. Officers went to the home address affiliated with the car.
“They caught them as they were coming home,” Nedbalek said.
Officers found mail from 13 different residents in the car, Nedbalek said.
The man and were booked on suspicion of 13 counts of felony theft.
Anyone from that neighborhood or adjoining neighborhoods who thinks they might have lost mail or packages should call 316 268-4407, the general investigations number for the Wichita Police Department, Nedbalek said.
Investigators will probably consult with federal authorities to determine whether the crime should be considered a federal law violation, Nedbalek said.
