Battered women tell tales of courage

In one quick motion, Sierra takes a visitor’s hand and places his fingertip to her forehead.
“Feel this,” she said.
It’s a small fracture line where her skull broke, then healed.
“My husband punched me, slapped me, pulled knives, tried to burn me with his cigarettes. He kicked me.”
He beat her when she became pregnant with his child. He beat her after the child was born.
She put up with it for months because she loved him, she said, and because they’d been married for years before he started beating her.
But at last she took their baby and left him.
She called two shelters around town that give sanctuary and safety to women who are beaten by their men.
They all said they had no room.
She slept in her car in the top floor of the parking garage at St. Francis Hospital.
A security guard ran her off one night.
She called the Harbor House every day for weeks, until they let her in.
Last year Harbor House, the domestic violence shelter for victims and children run by Catholic Charities, turned away 106 victims and their children every month. There are not enough beds at Harbor House or the Wichita Family Crisis Center, which turns away about 70 people a month.
Seven women were killed by domestic violence in Sedgwick County during the past two years.
Sierra stayed with her husband because she loved him. And because he controlled the finances. And because she thought that without his support she’d end up on the street, sleeping in her car.
She was right about that.
Seven severe beatings
Marc Bennett used to plead with battered women.
“Don’t let the guy come back home,” he’d tell them. “He’s getting worse. This is your third (or fourth, or fifth) time. You’re in danger. Let us prosecute him.”
Most of them didn’t listen.
He talked with hundreds of women. For 14 years, before he was elected as Sedgwick County district attorney, he was the deputy prosecutor in charge of the unit that prosecuted domestic violence abusers.
“Many of the victims involved will deny what is going on, even though internally they are screaming to themselves: ‘Tell them, tell them, tell them.’”
You’re in danger. Let us prosecute him.
Marc Bennett, Sedgwick County district attorney
At first this threw him. But the more he heard, the more he grew into empathy.
By mid-November, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office had prosecuted 406 domestic violence criminal cases this year. That’s 10 more than the 396 the office prosecuted all of last year. Seven cases in those two years involve homicides of women.
Police and prosecutors say it takes at least seven severe beatings before most women will finally run, or cooperate with police.
Two confidential shelters take in women. Harbor House takes in women and children and can hold 40 adults and children at capacity; the Women’s Crisis Center can hold 27.
The shelters are usually full. Harbor House turned away an average of 106 people a month last year, 72 a month this year. The number went down because The Mount, another shelter run by Catholic Charities for homeless people, began taking in some domestic violence victims this year.
This year through the end of October, Harbor House’s crisis line has taken 8,415 calls.
It sounds frustrating, and it is, Bennett said. All that pain, yet all those battered women letting the bad guys off the hook.
A lot of them took the beatings to protect their children, he said.
Been there
The hardest thing Haley Button does as supervisor at the Harbor House domestic violence shelter is tell people Harbor House is too full to give them a place to stay
“It’s wrenching, especially when they have a horrific situation or when they have children,” she said.
She and the rest of the Harbor House staff agonize over this. Most of the staff, Button included, were once victims themselves. “You can’t really work at a place like this unless you’ve been there yourself,” Button said.
“I personally hate reading the newspaper or watching the news. We have had clients murdered.
“One client stuck with me,” Button said. “It was my first client who was killed.
“I saw the 8 a.m. news one day, and I saw the police, and the yellow crime-scene tape.
“And I saw the police carrying off her children, little kids that I recognized because they’d stayed with us. The mother was shot to death.”
‘Call police and you die’
First there was the whirlwind romance, Julie said.
“He wined and dined me. He treated me well.”
They moved in together after dating three months in 2005, and from him for a few weeks it was all “I love you, I love you, I love you.”
He said to give him all her money, and he’d manage all their finances.
Her first clue was when he grabbed and threatened to strangle her dog.
Then she came home without a paycheck one day. There had been a temporary delay; it was not a problem.
She told her boyfriend that.
He planted a foot and punched her, a hard left hook into her right cheek, with all his weight behind it.
His second punch slammed into her left ribs.
“He assumed I was lying.”
I begged him to take me to a hospital.
Julie, a domestic violence victim
“I begged him to take me to a hospital,” she said.
“Instead, he drove me past the hospital, then past a domestic violence shelter,” she said.
“Call police and you die,” he said.
At work the next day, she lied to co-workers and said the shiner on her face came from a line drive in a softball game.
After her man apologized, and said he wouldn’t hit her again, she went back to him.
He controlled her finances and her emotions. He told her in obscenity-laced rants that she was fat, ugly, lazy, worthless and stupid – that no one else would want her.
Julie doesn’t believe that now.
“But I believed him then.”
And so she stayed with him.
For seven years.
‘One every night’
Before he was elected Sedgwick County sheriff in 2012, Jeff Easter was a Wichita police officer for eight years.
“I handled hundreds of domestic violence calls,” he said. “There was one every night. There was at least one call, if not more, every shift that I worked, for eight years.
Many calls involved “repeaters” – homes he went to three, four or more times.
He interviewed many women who swore to him that they’d cooperate with a police investigation.
“But then you show up for court later where the guy’s being prosecuted, and the victim is not there,” Easter said. “Then you find out that they’ve written letters to the husband or boyfriend, even though the judge granted them a no-contact protective order. And they are talking with their abusers, mending the relationship, and don’t plan on testifying.”
This puzzled him at first.
Over time, he saw why victims refused to cooperate.
“They’d say, how could they feed the kids, where would they go, how would they find a roof over their heads,” he said.
“They were not stupid or weak. They were willing to take the beatings to help their kids.”
Control
Julie’s and Sierra’s men controlled them by controlling their finances, picking at their emotional vulnerabilities and beating them into submission.
Nicole’s boyfriend did all that, and this:
“He came home one day, pulled out a syringe and said, ‘Now, baby, just lie back and enjoy the ride.’ ”
“Have you ever had morphine in a hospital?” Nicole asked. “It’s great! But methamphetamine is 30,000 times better.
“After he did that, all I wanted was meth.”
She’d left her five children behind in Seattle, to come live alone in Wichita. Her boyfriend used her guilt and her vulnerabilities and the drugs to imprison her.
After years of this, she began showing up at Harbor House.
The pattern
There is one woman Bennett won’t forget.
He first met her in 2007. He pleaded with her, as he had pleaded with hundreds of other women, to help him send her man to prison. He’d beaten her severely.
She raised objections and worries.
The man who beat her was her sole support, and the father of her two children. He was from Mexico; if she helped convict him, he’d not only go to prison but be deported.
“She talked the same mantra you usually hear: ‘I just want him to get help.’
“She said, ‘The kids will be without a father.’
“I said, ‘Ask yourself a rhetorical question: Did all of this start with words, and then it escalated to grabbing, and then pushing you? And did he apologize and tell you it would never happen, and then it did happen? And then did he hit you? And then did he put his hands on your throat?’
“I told her that’s often the pattern. And then I said, ‘There’s really no place for him to go once he starts going for your airway.’
“I said I was afraid the next time I saw her, it might be in a morgue,” Bennett said.
“Two years later, I’m giving a talk at Newman University, and this woman walks up afterward. ‘Do you remember me?’ I did not remember her, but then she said her name, and the name of the guy, and I remembered.
“She said that thing I told her about how these things go – that’s what was happening to her.
“ ‘You changed my life,’ she said.”
Roy Wenzl: 316-268-6219, @roywenzl
Benefit concert
What: Six hard-rock, heavy metal and hardcore bands from Wichita will play a show to support survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking, including survivors who live at the Harbor House shelter. There will be a raffle for various prizes.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 10
Where: The Steel Bar, 221 N. St. Francis
Cover charge: $10
To get help
Harbor House crisis hotline: 316-263-6000. Trained advocates will answer.
Wichita Family Crisis Center hotline: 316-267-SAFE (7233)
Warning signs of domestic abuse
Does your partner:
Treat you like you are property?
Act possessive and jealous?
Threaten you?
Try to control you?
Harbor House
