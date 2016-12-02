News for the day in Wichita

1:18 Barnes drops 35, Southeast beats South Pause

0:17 Mountain lion in Kansas

3:17 Kobach repeats Trump's unsupported claims

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

4:38 Dining with Denise: Wichita's most obscene foods

1:25 What if Sam Brownback goes back to Washington?

1:25 Making schools more efficient and effective

14:16 Bill Snyder talks about his 200th win

1:07 High tech dog bed coming soon to a store near you