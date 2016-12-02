News for the day in Wichita

Cheers for the almost weekend and happy National #FauxFurFriday. Here’s your briefing on Wichita-area news.
▪ Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will donate a percentage of its proceeds at this date and time to help rebuild the boxing gym where Olympic medalist Nico Hernandez trains. Northside Boxing Academy was heavily damaged from a fire early last month.
▪ Some Wichita Mexican restaurants are charging for chips and salsa. Others tried and backed down after full-on revolt.
▪ This “Shark Tank” TV star came to Wichita on Thursday.
▪ It’s estimated 14,530 Kansans will be diagnosed with cancer in 2016. Some health experts want to offer this support to those patients.
▪ Check out Cargill’s new $60 million complex to be built at the site of The Wichita Eagle building downtown.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
Comments