Pedestrian-car collision on South Seneca under investigation, police say

A collision that sent a 56-year-old pedestrian to a Wichita hospital with critical injuries Wednesday evening remains under investigation, police said Thursday.
The pedestrian — a man who lived in the area — was hit by a 2001 gray Honda Accord as he tried to cross the street in the 4200 block of South Seneca at about 6:45 p.m., Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said. He was not using a crosswalk. Davidson did not know the nature of the man’s injuries or whether his condition had improved by Thursday.
A woman, 21, was driving the Honda, Davidson said. Officers are still investigating exactly what happened, he said.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
