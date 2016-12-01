Pedestrian-car accident near downtown Wichita

An accident involving a car and pedestrian occurred early Thursday afternoon at Ninth and Broadway, north of downtown Wichita.
The person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to a 911 dispatch supervisor. The call came in at around 12:30 p.m.
A man who was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck said he was traveling southbound on Broadway when a middle-aged man stepped in front of his vehicle.
“I was maybe 8 or 10 feet from him when he stepped out from the curb,” the driver said. “As soon as I saw him step out, I hit my brakes. He looked at me and the next thing I saw was his feet up in the air. A woman behind me said he completely flipped in the air.”
Wichita police and the Wichita Fire Department responded to the scene, which was cleared within an hour of the accident.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments