PHOTOS: Tearful Tribute to slain mother

The father of baby Sophia holds his daughter close Wednesday afternoon during funeral services for Sophia's mother Laura Abarca-Nogueda. Abarca-Nogueda was shot and killed November 17th Sophia was kidnapped and later found in Dallas. (November 30, 2016)
Services for Laura Abarca-Nogueda were held Wednesday. Abarca-Nogueda who was killed in her home November 17th. Abarca-Nogueda's 6 day old daughter Sophia was kidnapped and later found in Texas. (November 30, 2016)
Friends of coworkers of Laura Abarca-Nogueda wore shirts to her funeral remembering their friend. (November 30, 2016)
Jose Aberaca (right) comforts his father as he speaks about his daughter Laura Abarca-Nogueda during funeral services for Abarca-Nogueda who was killed November 17th. (November 30, 2016)
3 week old Sophia is cradled by her father Wednesday afternoon as services are held for Laura Abarca-Nogueda. Abarca-Nogueda was killed November 17th and six day old Sophia was kidnapped. (November 30, 2016)
The body of Laura Abarca-Nogueda arrives at Resurrection Cemetery in west Wichita Wednesday afternoon carried in a horse drawn hearse. Abarca-Nogueda was killed November 17th and her 6 day old infant was kidnapped. (November 30, 2016)
A horse drawn hearse carries Laura Abarca-Nogueda to her final resting place at Resurrection Cemetery Wednesday afternoon. Abarca-Nogueda was killed November 17 and there 6 day old infant was kidnapped. (November 30, 2016)
