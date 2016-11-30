Local

Tearful tributes and a new baby at the side of her mother’s casket

As person after person tearfully spoke tributes in Spanish and English to Laura Abarca-Nogueda on Wednesday, her nearly 3-week-old daughter, Sophia, was gently bottle-fed and rocked in her father’s arms.

The 27-year-old mother’s body lay in a white casket surrounded by bouquets as her boyfriend wept over his tiny daughter and nuzzled her face.

About 150 people attended the funeral service for Abarca-Nogueda at The Venue on South Hillside.

She was the happy new mother who was shot and killed Nov. 17 in her apartment in west Wichita, whose then 6-day-old daughter was kidnapped then found safe in Dallas after an intensive investigation by Wichita police and the FBI. Authorities arrested Yesenia Sesmas, a fugitive from Wichita, who is being held in a Dallas jail. Abarca-Nogueda and Sesmas had once been restaurant co-workers.

What so much defined the tragedy is that it happened at a time of joy for the new mother and her family. It is the kind of tragedy that reverberates.

“It is our child now,” the Rev. Odell Harris Jr. told the audience of the baby cradled in the front row below him.

“So what we do is we wrap our arms around Sofia.”

Grieving brother talks about his slain sister, baby Sofia

Jose Albarca, the older brother of homicide victim Laura Abarca-Nogueda, talks about the tragic day he found out about his sister's death and the kidnapping of his newborn niece, Sofia. He said his sister was ecstatic about having a baby and that the woman suspected of killing her saying that she had an agreement to take the baby is "ridiculous." (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

Eight-day-old Sophia Gonzales has been found and placed in protective custody, police say. Two people are in custody. Sophia was abducted after her mother was shot to death Thursday in west Wichita. (Nov. 19, 2016/Stan Finger/The Wichita Eagle)

Surveillance video catches man stealing package from home

