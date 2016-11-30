Tearful tributes and a new baby at the side of her mother’s casket

As person after person tearfully spoke tributes in Spanish and English to Laura Abarca-Nogueda on Wednesday, her nearly 3-week-old daughter, Sophia, was gently bottle-fed and rocked in her father’s arms.
The 27-year-old mother’s body lay in a white casket surrounded by bouquets as her boyfriend wept over his tiny daughter and nuzzled her face.
About 150 people attended the funeral service for Abarca-Nogueda at The Venue on South Hillside.
She was the happy new mother who was shot and killed Nov. 17 in her apartment in west Wichita, whose then 6-day-old daughter was kidnapped then found safe in Dallas after an intensive investigation by Wichita police and the FBI. Authorities arrested Yesenia Sesmas, a fugitive from Wichita, who is being held in a Dallas jail. Abarca-Nogueda and Sesmas had once been restaurant co-workers.
What so much defined the tragedy is that it happened at a time of joy for the new mother and her family. It is the kind of tragedy that reverberates.
“It is our child now,” the Rev. Odell Harris Jr. told the audience of the baby cradled in the front row below him.
“So what we do is we wrap our arms around Sofia.”
