How to be an informed Wichitan today

Good morning, Wichita, and happy last day of November. Here’s some #WednesdayWisdom to start your day:
▪ It’s National Package Protection Day. Here are five tips to stop thieves from stealing packages from your front porch this holiday season.
▪ Gov. Sam Brownback would not say whether his office is weighing a controversial proposal to sell off the state’s future proceeds from a tobacco settlement in order to close the state’s $349 million budget gap.
▪ State funding cuts are now pushing one local nonprofit to charge admission for its holiday light display.
▪ Kansas is one of three states without expanded access to this life-saving drug that reverses opioid overdoses.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
Comments