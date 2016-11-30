Local

November 30, 2016 7:07 AM

How to be an informed Wichitan today

By Gabriella Dunn

gdunn@wichitaeagle.com

Good morning, Wichita, and happy last day of November. Here’s some #WednesdayWisdom to start your day:

▪ It’s National Package Protection Day. Here are five tips to stop thieves from stealing packages from your front porch this holiday season.

▪ Gov. Sam Brownback would not say whether his office is weighing a controversial proposal to sell off the state’s future proceeds from a tobacco settlement in order to close the state’s $349 million budget gap.

▪ State funding cuts are now pushing one local nonprofit to charge admission for its holiday light display.

▪ Kansas is one of three states without expanded access to this life-saving drug that reverses opioid overdoses.

Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Drone footage of The Arc's Lights

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos