Man dies in rural Reno County truck crash

A 19-year-old man who lived near Mount Hope died in a one-vehicle crash in southeast Reno County on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
The crash was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. First responders found a Ford F250 had rolled several times and come to a rest in a yard on the north side of the road in the 14700 block of East Maple Grove Road, according to a post on the Reno County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Braden J. Gates was ejected in the crash “and was found a considerable distance from the truck,” the sheriff’s office statement said. Gates was flown by medical helicopter to Wesley Medical Center, where he died Tuesday night.
Gates was the driver and the only person in the truck at the time of the one-vehicle crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, authorities said.
