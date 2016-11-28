New route from Kellogg to Kansas Turnpike, KDOT says

The ramp from westbound Kellogg to the Kansas Turnpike in east Wichita has changed, according to a release from the Kansas Department of Transportation.
In a switch that begins today, drivers will now need to exit at Rock Road and enter onto eastbound Kellogg in order to access the Turnpike’s toll plaza.
Other Wichita-area changes noted in the KDOT release included:
▪ Closure of an exit ramp off K-96 to 53rd Street North in Maize on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. for patching and repairs.
▪ Closure of West Street at Kellogg in west Wichita on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for the installation of three bridge beams. Southbound traffic on West Street will still be able to access the ramp to westbound Kellogg.
The West Street ramp onto eastbound Kellogg remains closed while a new ramp is being constructed as part of work on the new I-235/Kellogg interchange. Detours will be posted, the release said.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708
