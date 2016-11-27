Power out for some in south Wichita

UPDATE: As of 2:45 p.m., about 300 customers were reported to be without power in Wichita, according to Westar Energy’s website.
Nearly 2,000 Westar Energy customers in south Wichita were without power as of early Sunday afternoon, according to a spokeswoman for the utility.
The outage was reported at around 1:15 p.m. and affected about 1,800 customers in an area southeast of downtown, said Gina Penzig. Westar expects service to be restored by around 3 p.m. or earlier, Penzig said.
“We have a wire down,” Penzig said. “Our crew is on site to make repairs.”
As of 1:50 p.m., an outage map on the utility’s website indicated that close to 1,700 customers were without power. Check back to Kansas.com for more information as it becomes available.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments