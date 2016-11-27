Wind advisory issued for Wichita area

Hold onto your hats, Wichita, it’s going to be a windy Sunday.
Venessa Pearce, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said south winds that could approach 40 mph will increase as we move into the afternoon hours in the Wichita area.
A wind advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. in south-central Kansas, according to the weather service, which could make driving conditions difficult.
The area is expected to see a high temperature of around 60 degrees Sunday with the chances of precipitation increasing into the early afternoon hours, Pearce said.
