November 27, 2016 8:45 AM

Wind advisory issued for Wichita area

By Bryan Horwath

Hold onto your hats, Wichita, it’s going to be a windy Sunday.

Venessa Pearce, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said south winds that could approach 40 mph will increase as we move into the afternoon hours in the Wichita area.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. in south-central Kansas, according to the weather service, which could make driving conditions difficult.

The area is expected to see a high temperature of around 60 degrees Sunday with the chances of precipitation increasing into the early afternoon hours, Pearce said.

