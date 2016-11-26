For this Cuban refugee, Castro’s death made his day

Carlos Mayans sounded happy on Saturday: It was a great day.
Nice weather, he said.
“And Fidel Castro is dead.”
“When a tyrant dies, that’s a good day, because it should be a great relief to the rest of mankind.”
Mayans was Wichita’s mayor from 2003 to 2007. Before that, long ago, he was a child of Cuba.
He’s 68 now, but remembers vividly the suffering of his family.
His parents were so desperate to get him and younger brother and sister out of Castro’s Cuba in 1962 that they flouted local laws, risked prison, got visas and airplane tickets on the black market – and broke up the family.
Mayans and his siblings came to America that year as refugees and virtual orphans; he was only 14. Their parents did not leave Cuba until six years later.
In the meantime, he said, he and his child siblings “left everything behind, our language, our culture, our food, our parents, everything.”
He remains a bitter enemy of the Castro regime.
“Any time you get rid of a tyrant, you make the world a better place,” he said.
He was a tyrant much like Hitler, Mayans said. Their deaths are similar: “Both tyrants took the easy way out; Hitler by killing himself, and the other one (Castro) by dying in a nice cushy bed, without wants or needs.”
The damage Castro did to millions of Cubans is beyond calculation, Mayans said.
“I was disappointed some time ago when President Obama said that ‘after 50 years, why don’t we just get over it,’ ” Mayans said.
You did not see all those firing squad executions on TV.
“If I could answer that, I’d tell him, ‘no, sir. You did not see all those firing squad executions on TV; you did not see your family threatened; you did not see soldiers at your door carrying machine guns and looking at you.”
Millions of Cubans saw those things, he said; and tens of thousands were so desperate during decades of Fidel Castro’s rule that they put themselves and their small children on rafts cobbled together from boards and tire inner tubes. They literally tried to float to freedom, hoping they could float the 90-plus miles from Cuba to Florida.
“Hundreds and hundreds of those people now lie at the bottom of the sea,” Mayans said.
Cooperating with the Cuban government, without any effort on the Cuban government’s part to treat their people better, “should be regarded as collusion with tyrants,” he said.
