Two-car crash sends 3 to hospital

A two-car crash Saturday morning at the intersection of Harry and Hydraulic sent three people to area hospitals with minor injuries, Wichita Fire Department officials said.
Witnesses near the intersection told firefighters and Wichita police that one of the drivers ran a red light, said John Turner a fire department battalion chief.
Emergency dispatchers took the call about the accident at 10:35 a.m.
The victims, three women, at first didn’t think they needed an ambulance ride. “But once the adrenaline settles down they start hurting,” Turner said. The three victims said they were feeling back and neck pain, he said.
Roy Wenzl: 316-268-6219, @roywenzl
Comments