Lake Afton Observatory to have extended holiday weekend hours

2:16 Wichita school district to auction thousands of surplus items Pause

2:09 Radiation from air travel

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

4:03 In sickness and in health

2:31 Wichita school district faces a shortage of substitutes and para-professionals

5:38 Get to know the Wichita State basketball readers panel

3:55 When a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes right under your house

4:38 Dining with Denise: Wichita's most obscene foods

8:15 Wichita police on moped accident, shots fired, shopping safety