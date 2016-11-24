Police seek help finding missing man with Alzheimer's disease

Wichita police say a 79-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease went missing from northwest Wichita early Thursday morning.
Marion J. Hensler could be driving a 2004 dark blue Ford Focus with Kansas tag 134 HVF. He reported missing at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of North Shefford, Wichita police said. Officers went to the address on a lost adult call, the department said in a news release.
Hensler is white with gray hair, is 5-feet 10 inches tall with a slim build, weighs 155 pounds and has brown eyes. He may be wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and red and black pajama pants.
Anyone who sees him or the car, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call 911.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
