Local

November 23, 2016 8:40 PM

What time Wichita stores are opening for Black Friday

Eagle staff

Black Friday shopping starts at 7 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Quantities for blockbusters are limited, but the deals are good for those who can get them: 3-foot giant teddy bears at Target for $10, 99-cent poinsettias at Lowe’s, $20 diamond earrings at JC Penney and large flat-screen TVs nearly everywhere for a few hundred dollars. If that’s not enough to get you to stay up all night, Cabela’s is giving away $8,000 in prizes to the first 600 people in line.

Open Thanksgiving Day

7 a.m.

Dollar General: open 7-10 a.m.

8 a.m.

CVS Pharmacy: regular hours

Gander Mountain: open until midnight; reopens at 5 a.m. Friday

3 p.m.

JC Penney: Early shoppers get coupons; stays open through 10 p.m. Friday; doorbusters good through 5 p.m. Friday

5 p.m.

Best Buy: open until 1 a.m.; reopening at 8 a.m. Friday.

Dell: Hourly doorbusters online from 5-11 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday.

6 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: open until 2 a.m.; reopens at 5 a.m. Friday.

Kohl’s: Black Friday specials good through 1 p.m. Friday.

Michael’s: Open until midnight; reopens 7 a.m. Friday.

Target: Stores open through 11 p.m. Friday.

Sears: Stores reopen at 5 a.m. Friday; doorbusters good through 1 p.m. Friday

Shoe Carnival: Open until midnight Thanksgiving Day; reopens at 6 a.m. Friday.

Wal-Mart

7 p.m.

K-Mart: Doorbusters continue through 2 p.m. Friday.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide. (Nicole L. Cvetnic and Meta Viers / McClatchy Newspapers)

 

Opening Friday

5 a.m.

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Cabela’s

Gander Mountain

6 a.m.

Atwoods

Bed Bath and Beyond

Dillons: Offering Friday-only specials on gifts

Home Depot

Lowe’s

Menards: Black Friday sale through noon

Northern Tool and Equipment

Office Depot/Office Max

7 a.m.

Ashley Homestore

TGW

Petsmart

World Market

Wichita Furniture on Consignment

8 a.m.

Havertys

Mattress Firm: Doorbusters through 11 a.m.

Salon Brands

Thunderbird Firearms Academy

DammMusic Center

Slumberland Furniture

Vanderbilt’s

9 a.m.

Furniture Row

Denver Mattress Co.

Lazboy

Lowe’s

Google will now show you how busy a store is in real time

 

Mall hours

Towne West Square, 4600 W. Kellogg: opens at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and will remain open until 1 a.m. Friday. It reopens at 6 a.m. Friday.

Towne East Square, 7700 E. Kellogg: opens at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and will remain open until 1 a.m. Friday. It reopens at 5 a.m. Friday.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos