Moped accident under investigation in south Wichita

Wichita police continue to investigate an injury accident from Tuesday afternoon that happened at Pawnee and Topeka.
A 56-year-old man riding a moped was traveling east on Pawnee from Broadway when he was struck by a 1998 Lexus driven by a 19-year-old man, according to Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson.
The 56-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition but his current condition is unknown, Davidson said.
The 19-year-old driver of the Lexus had stopped at the stoplight on Pawnee and had proceeded into the intersection before striking the moped.
