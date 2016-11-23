Local

November 23, 2016 12:55 PM

Moped accident under investigation in south Wichita

By Beccy Tanner

Wichita police continue to investigate an injury accident from Tuesday afternoon that happened at Pawnee and Topeka.

A 56-year-old man riding a moped was traveling east on Pawnee from Broadway when he was struck by a 1998 Lexus driven by a 19-year-old man, according to Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson.

The 56-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition but his current condition is unknown, Davidson said.

The 19-year-old driver of the Lexus had stopped at the stoplight on Pawnee and had proceeded into the intersection before striking the moped.

