Building fire on West Douglas

According to Capt. Mark Pierce of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, an initial four-car crash at K-15 and 63rd Street South – where train tracks run parallel to K-15 – occurred, which resulted in three people being transported to Wesley Medical Center for minor injuries. As a tow truck was in the arriving to secure one of the vehicles in that crash, Pierce said, a passing train clipped the bed of the truck, sending a car flying. No injuries were reported from the second crash, Pierce said. (Courtesy of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)