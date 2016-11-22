Crews investigating Delano fire

Firefighters put out a multi-building fire in Delano on Thursday afternoon on Douglas near Meridian.
One person was reported as having minor smoke inhalation, but no one was transported to the hospital.
Tammy Snow, of the Wichita Fire Department, said the fire appears to have started on outdoor awning behind Kountry Kubbard Cafe and traveled westward on the awning before jumping to a free-standing two-story garage nearby.
A better look at the scene of this Delano fire on Douglas east of Meridian. #ictnews #fire #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/6B4MqxbGGj— Gabriella Dunn (@gabriella_dunn) November 22, 2016
The garage appeared to have severe damage on the first and second stories. Snow said the cafe and businesses did not appear to have damage indoors.
Snow said everyone in the cafe and nearby were out of the building by the time crews arrived on scene. She also said the garage was vacant at the time of the fire.
Fire department crews were investigating the cause of the fire Tuesday afternoon.
Sedgwick County dispatch said it received a 911 call about the fire at 2:38 p.m. Snow said the firefighters put out the fire by roughly 3:15 p.m.
