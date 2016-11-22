Local

November 22, 2016 7:02 AM

Two fires at same house north of downtown

By Gabriella Dunn

gdunn@wichitaeagle.com

A Wichita house north of downtown caught fire for the second time Tuesday morning after being evacuated from a fire Monday afternoon.

The house is in the 1000 block of North Main. Wichita Fire Battalion Chief Scott Brown said both fires were concentrated in the home’s attic, but the origin of each fire is still being investigated.

Brown said both fires occurred at the same house, but that it’s unclear if the two fires were related.

A couple rented the house and was inside when the first fire started. He said no injuries were reported in either fire. After the first fire was put out, firefighters periodically checked the home every hour to 90 minutes.

But Brown said a person driving by the house called 911 at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to report smoke from the residence.

No one was inside the house during Tuesday’s fire.

The cause of the fires is being investigated, Brown said.

Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn

