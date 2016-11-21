Money raised for Wichita mother’s funeral exceeds $10,000

A GoFundMe account for the mother of a Wichita newborn has exceeded its goal of $10,000 and now has a new goal of $15,000.
The account was created after 27-year-old Laura Abarca-Nogueda was found shot to death in her west Wichita apartment Thursday. Her newborn baby, Sofia, was missing for two days before she was found in Dallas on Saturday. Wichita police have used the spelling Sophia, though close friends said the family spells her name Sofia.
Baby Sofia was reunited with family Saturday; two suspects were taken into custody in Dallas.
The GoFundMe funds will help pay for Abarca-Nogueda’s funeral. Any money remaining will go toward raising Sofia. As of Monday morning, the account had raised more than $11,250.
Abarca-Nogueda was part of the management team that opened the Chipotle at Maple and Ridge in 2012 and was popular with her co-workers.
Her co-workers put together a tribute poster last week covered with photos of Abarca-Nogueda and signed it, adding words reflecting what she meant to them.
“Laura, you will be so missed, your smile lit up the room,” one tribute began.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
