What’s happening in Wichita?

November 17, 2016 7:42 AM

By Gabriella Dunn

Happy #FridayEve. Here’s your Wichita roundup on this unusually warm day:

▪ Braum’s lovers, you’ll gain one more, if not two, locations in the near future.

▪ Check out the business that might buy Cargill’s 10-story downtown building. The building is involved with a switcheroo of moves around the downtown that includes The Wichita Eagle.

▪ Demolition has begun on this depot built in 1911. Kansas now has fewer than 200 depots – down from nearly 2,000 less than a century ago.

▪ Country singer-songwriter Brantley Gilbert will perform at Intrust Bank Arena in a few months for his upcoming album “The Devil Don’t Sleep.”

▪ While waiting patiently to descend upon the turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans and plenty of pie to come on Nov. 24, here’s a look at Thanksgiving food via Google searches.

Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn

