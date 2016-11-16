Motorcycle crash near Garden Plain kills man

Judy Conway, the maternal grandmother of Adrian Jones, speaks outside the Wyandotte County Courthouse on Monday, after the boy's stepmother, Heather Jones, was sentenced to life in prison for the child abuse murder of the 7-year-old boy in Kansas City, Kan.
The Butterball Turkey Talk Line launched in 1981 to help home cooks make turkeys for Thanksgiving. The hotline has helped 50 million people so far. Supervisor Marjorie Klindera shared what it's like to work on the hotline. (Meta Viers and Cristina Rayas/McClatchy)