How one photographer got his supermoon photo

People watch the supermoon rise from atop Coronado Heights near Lindsborg on Monday night. (Nov. 14, 2016)
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
People watch as the supermoon rises Monday night over Coronado Heights near Lindsborg. (Nov. 14, 2016)
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
The moon rises beyond flags atop Fraser Hall on the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence, Kan., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Monday morning's supermoon was to be the closest a full moon has been to Earth since Jan. 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
AP
An American Airlines passenger plane passes in front of the moon, as seen from Whittier, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Monday morning’s supermoon will be the closest a full moon has been to the Earth since Jan. 26, 1948.
Nick Ut
Associated Press
The moon rises over Hefer Valley in Israel, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. The upcoming supermoon, on Nov. 14, will be especially "super" because it's the closest full moon to Earth since 1948. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
AP
The full moon rises beyond a statue of a cow Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo. Monday morning's supermoon was to be the closest a full moon has been to Earth since Jan. 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
AP
The moon rises behind a neon sign in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Monday morning's supermoon will be the closet a full moon has been to the Earth since Jan. 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
AP
The moon rises over the Arch in St. Louis, as seen from the Compton Hill Water Tower on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. On Monday, Earthlings will be treated to a so-called supermoon - the closest full moon of the year. Monday's supermoon will be extra super - it will be the closest the moon comes to us in almost 69 years. And it won't happen again for another 18 years. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
David Carson
AP
On the eve of the so-called supermoon, visitors enjoy an unobstructed view of the spectacle as it ascends over the Lake Michigan shoreline in Milwaukee, Wis., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Monday's supermoon will be extra super - it will be the closest the moon comes to us in almost 69 years. And it won't happen again for another 18 years. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
John Hart
AP
A woman is silhouetted against the moon while walking her dog Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in La Habra, Calif. Monday's so-called supermoon will be the closest the moon comes to us in almost 69 years. And it won't happen again for another 18 years. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
AP
The moon rises behind the eagle sculpture high atop LeVeque Tower in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. On Monday, Earthlings will be treated to a so-called supermoon - the closest full moon of the year. Monday's supermoon will be extra super - it will be the closest the moon comes to us in almost 69 years. And it won't happen again for another 18 years. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Adam Cairns
AP
A horse on a weathervane atop Clocktower Commons on Route 22 in Brewster, N.Y., is silhouetted against the moon on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. On Monday, Earthlings will be treated to a so-called supermoon - the closest full moon of the year. Monday's supermoon will be extra super - it will be the closest the moon comes to us in almost 69 years. And it won't happen again for another 18 years. (Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News via AP)
Frank Becerra Jr.
AP
The nearly full moon rises behind the steeple of the First United Methodist Church in Athens, Ga., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. On Monday the supermoon will be the closest full moon to earth since 1948, and it won't be as close again until 2034. (John Roark/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)
JOHN ROARK
AP
The moon rises beyond downtown buildings Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo. Monday's so-called supermoon will be extra super - it will be the closest the moon comes to us in almost 69 years. And it won't happen again for another 18 years. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
AP
The moon rises beyond Springfield, Ill., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. On Monday the supermoon will be the closest full moon to earth since 1948, and it won't be as close again until 2034. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Seth Perlman
AP
The moon rises beyond downtown buildings Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo. Monday's supermoon will be the closest the moon comes to us in almost 69 years. And it won't happen again for another 18 years. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
AP
A statue of an angel playing a horn, at Saint Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, is silhouetted by the moon Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in downtown Scranton, Pa. The moon was not quite full; when the moon sets Monday morning, it will be a supermoon. ( Butch Comegys/The Times & Tribune via AP)
Butch Comegys
AP
The moon is seen in its waxing gibbous stage as it rises, with the Rainbow Bridge in New York's Central Park in the foreground, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
AP
The moon rises over the San Gabriel Valley, as seen from Rosemead, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Monday morning's supermoon will be the closest a full moon has been to the Earth since Jan. 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Nick Ut
AP
The moon rises over Dallas, Texas, Friday evening, Nov. 11, 2016. The upcoming supermoon, on Nov. 14, will be especially "super" because it's the closest full moon to Earth since 1948. We won't see another supermoon like this until 2034. The biggest and brightest moon for observers in the United States will be on Monday morning just before dawn. (AP Photo/Benny Snyder)
Benny Snyder
AP
The moon rises beyond the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence, Kan., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. The morning's supermoon will be the closest a full moon has been to Earth since Jan. 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
AP
Beth Huddleston photographs the moon with her cell phone as it rises over Winchester, Va., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. A supermoon occurs when the moon is full and passing close to the earth in its orbit. (Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star via AP)
Jeff Taylor
AP
The moon is seen in its waxing gibbous stage behind the head of the Christopher Columbus statue at Columbus Circle, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
AP
The supermoon full moon rises over Longport, N.J,, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. (Vern Ogrodnek/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)
Vernon Ogrodnek
AP
The moon rises over the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. On Monday the so-called 'supermoon' will be the closest full moon to earth since 1948, and it won't be as close again until 2034. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
AP
People stroll along the Tagus riverside in Lisbon as the moon rises Sunday, Nov. 13 2016. The so-called Supermoon on Nov. 14, 2016, will be the closest a full moon will have been to Earth since 1948. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Armando Franca
AP
The moon rises behind the castle of Almodovar in Cordoba, southern Spain, on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. The Supermoon on November 14, 2016, will be the closest a full moon has been to Earth since January 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)
Miguel Morenatti
AP
The supermoon full moon rises over Longport, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. (Vern Ogrodnek/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)
Vernon Ogrodnek
AP
The moon rises behind a neon sign in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Monday morning's supermoon will be the closest a full moon has been to the Earth since Jan. 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
AP
The moon rises over the harbor of the costal town of Lambert's Bay, South Africa, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The brightest moon in almost 69 years will be lighting up the sky this week in a treat for star watchers around the globe. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam)
Schalk van Zuydam
AP
The moon rises behind the castle of Almodovar in Cordoba, southern Spain, on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. The Supermoon on November 14, 2016, will be the closest a full moon has been to Earth since January 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)
Miguel Morenatti
AP
The moon rises behind Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas, Sunday evening, Nov. 13, 2016. On Monday the supermoon will be the closest full moon to earth since 1948, and it won't be as close again until 2034. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Tom Fox
AP
The moon rises over Hefer Valley in Israel, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. The upcoming supermoon, on Nov. 14, will be especially "super" because it's the closest full moon to Earth since 1948. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
AP
A ringed gull flies in front of the moon over Lake Overholser in Oklahoma City, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. On Monday, Earthlings will be treated to a so-called supermoon - the closest full moon of the year. Monday's supermoon will be extra super - it will be the closest the moon comes to us in almost 69 years. And it won't happen again for another 18 years. (Steve Gooch/The Oklahoman via AP)
Steve Gooch
AP
The moon rises beyond the Arch in St. Louis as seen from the Compton Hill Water Tower on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Monday morning's supermoon will be the closet a full moon has been to the Earth since Jan. 26, 1948. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
David Carson
AP
The moon rises over the San Gabriel Valley, as seen from Rosemead, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Monday morning's supermoon will be the closest a full moon has been to the Earth since Jan. 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Nick Ut
AP
An American Airlines passenger plane passes in front of the moon, as seen from Whittier, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Monday morning's supermoon will be the closest a full moon has been to the Earth since Jan. 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Nick Ut
AP
Light from the moon shines through a U.S. flag in South El Monte, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Monday morning's supermoon will be the closest a full moon has been to the Earth since Jan. 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Nick Ut
AP
The moon rises above California 60 on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Rosemead, Calif. Monday morning's supermoon will be the closest a full moon has been to the Earth since Jan. 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Nick Ut
AP
The moon rises over the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The brightest moon in almost 69 years lights up the sky this week in a treat for star watchers around the globe. The phenomenon is known as the supermoon. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Sakchai Lalit
AP
The moon rises from behind apartment buildings in Beijing, China, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The brightest moon in almost 69 years will be lighting up the sky this week in a treat for star watchers around the globe. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ng Han Guan
AP
The supermoon appears near the Statue of Liberty, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, in New York. Monday's supermoon, a phenomenon that happens when the moon makes a close pass at the earth, is the closest to Earth since 1948. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
AP
The moon rises over Victoria Habour in Hong Kong, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The brightest moon in almost 69 years lights up the sky this week in a treat for star watchers around the globe. The phenomenon is known as the supermoon. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Vincent Yu
AP
The moon rises over the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The brightest moon in almost 69 years lights up the sky this week in a treat for star watchers around the globe. The phenomenon is known as the supermoon. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Sakchai Lalit
AP
The supermoon rises over the Chugach Mountains on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, in Anchorage, Alaska. The phenomenon known as the supermoon occurs because the moon follows an elliptical orbit around the Earth. This week, the moon is coming closer to the Earth than at any time since January 1948. (AP Photo/Dan Joling)
Dan Joling
AP
The moon ascends in the sky behind the dome of the Wisconsin state Capitol as seen from the campus of UW-Madison in Madison, Wis. Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The phenomenon known as the supermoon occurs because the moon follows an elliptical orbit around the Earth. This week, the moon is coming closer to the Earth than at any time since January 1948. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
John Hart
AP
The moon rises over Coit Tower, at right, in San Francisco, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The brightest moon in almost 69 years is lighting up the sky in a treat for star watchers around the globe. The phenomenon known as the supermoon reached its peak luminescence in North America before dawn on Monday. Its zenith in Asia and the South Pacific was Monday night. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
The supermoon behind the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The brightest moon in almost 69 years is lighting up the sky in a treat for star watchers around the globe. The phenomenon known as the supermoon reached its peak luminescence in North America before dawn on Monday. Its zenith in Asia and the South Pacific was Monday night. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
A man stands with his dog on a hill behind Shadow Mountain Sports Complex in Sparks, Nev., Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The brightest moon in almost 69 years is lighting up the sky in a treat for star watchers around the globe. The phenomenon known as the supermoon reached its peak luminescence in North America before dawn on Monday. Its zenith in Asia and the South Pacific was Monday night. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
Andy Barron
AP
The supermoon rises over the bay area as seen from San Francisco, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The brightest moon in almost 69 years is lighting up the sky in a treat for star watchers around the globe. The phenomenon known as the supermoon reached its peak luminescence in North America before dawn on Monday. Its zenith in Asia and the South Pacific was Monday night. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu
AP
Partially obscured by clouds, a full moon rises behind the monument of Christ of Havana in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The brightest moon in almost 69 years is lighting up the sky in a treat for star watchers around the globe. The phenomenon known as the supermoon reached its peak luminescence in North America before dawn on Monday. Its zenith in Asia and the South Pacific was Monday night. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Ramon Espinosa
AP
Evergreen trees are silhouetted on the mountain top as a supermoon rises over over the Dark Sky Community of Summit Sky Ranch in Silverthorne, Colo., Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey
AP
The supermoon rises behind clouds over the Brooklyn Bridge seen from the Port Liberte neighborhood of Jersey City, N.J., Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
AP
In this photo taken Nov. 13, 2016, the moon rises over a home near Edwardsville, Ill. Known as a supermoon, it appears about 14 percent larger in diameter and about 30 percent brighter than when it is at its farthest distance from the Earth. (John Badman/The Telegraph via AP)
John Badman
AP
The moon rises over a statue of Independence in Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The brightest moon in almost 69 years, a phenomenon known as the supermoon, is lighting up the sky in a treat for star watchers around the globe. (AP Photo/Osman Karimov)
Osman Karimov
AP
The supermoon is seen by a statue of the Virgin Mary outside the Basilica of St Adalbert in Grand Rapids, Mich., Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The phenomenon known as the supermoon occurs because the moon follows an elliptical orbit around the Earth. This week, the moon is coming closer to the Earth than at any time since January 1948. (Emily Rose Bennett/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Emily Rose Bennett
AP
The moon rises over office buildings in the Central Business District in Beijing, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. The brightest moon in almost 69 years lights up the sky this week in a treat for star watchers around the globe. The moon, known as the supermoon, reached its peak luminescence in North America before dawn Monday. Its zenith in Asia and the South Pacific was Monday night. Across the international dateline in New Zealand, it was to reach its brightest after midnight Tuesday local time. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Wong
AP
The statue on top of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Bonita Canyon Drive in Newport Beach, Calif., is silhouetted by the moon Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The brightest moon in almost 69 years is lighting up the sky in a treat for star watchers around the globe. The phenomenon known as the supermoon reached its peak luminescence in North America before dawn on Monday. Its zenith in Asia and the South Pacific was Monday night. (Michael Kitada/The Orange County Register via AP)
Michael Kitada
AP
Construction cranes stand as the moon rises over Berlin, Germany, on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. The Northern Hemisphere's 2016 November full moon will occur tomorrow at its closest point to the Earth, creating a supermoon. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
Krisztian Bocsi
Bloomberg
Partially obscured by clouds, a full moon rises beyond the cross atop Lenexa Baptist Church, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, in Lenexa, Kan. November's full moon is the brightest since 1948, according to NASA. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
AP
The supermoon rises over Coit Tower in San Francisco, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The brightest moon in almost 69 years is lighting up the sky in a treat for star watchers around the globe. The phenomenon known as the supermoon reached its peak luminescence in North America before dawn on Monday. Its zenith in Asia and the South Pacific was Monday night. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
The full moon rises over the Toronto skyline Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The phenomenon known as the supermoon occurs because the moon follows an elliptical orbit around the Earth. This week, the moon is coming closer to the Earth than at any time since January 1948. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)
Mark Blinch
AP
A Lebanese man jumps in the water as the moon rises over the Mediterranean Sea on the seafront promenade in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. The brightest moon in almost 69 years lit up the sky, during its closest approach to earth as the "Supermoon" reached its most luminescent phase. The moon won't be this close again until Nov. 25, 2035. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Hassan Ammar
AP
A moon rises over the Las Vegas Strip, as seen from the west hills on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The brightest moon in almost 69 years is lighting up the sky in a treat for star watchers around the globe. The phenomenon known as the supermoon reached its peak luminescence in North America before dawn on Monday. Its zenith in Asia and the South Pacific was Monday night. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
L.E. Baskow
AP
In this Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, photo, the moon rises at Valley of Fire State Park in Moapa Valley, Nev., about one of the Seven Sisters rock formations. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
L.E. Baskow
AP
The supermoon rises over a neon appliance store sign on West San Carlos Street in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The phenomenon known as the supermoon occurs because the moon follows an elliptical orbit around the Earth. This week, the moon is coming closer to the Earth than at any time since January 1948. (Karl Mondon/San Jose Mercury News via AP)
Karl Mondon
AP
The moon rises over Coit Tower in San Francisco, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The brightest moon in almost 69 years is lighting up the sky in a treat for star watchers around the globe. The phenomenon known as the supermoon reached its peak luminescence in North America before dawn on Monday. Its zenith in Asia and the South Pacific was Monday night. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
This is the camera and lens combination, nearly 3 feet long, that photographer Travis Heying assembled to shoot the supermoon on Monday evening.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
