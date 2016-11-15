One dead after Turnpike semi crash overnight

One person is dead following a semi crash on the Kansas Turnpike early Tuesday morning.
Local news outlets have reported that the semi caught fire after veering off the highway while traveling southbound near Rock Road and I-35 at about 3:30 a.m. The driver was killed.
Multiple lanes of traffic on the Turnpike in the area of the crash were closed for a time overnight, according to Kansas Turnpike Authority tweets, though all lanes of traffic were open again as of about 4 a.m.
KTA Alert: The right lane of traffic is blocked on I35 the Turnpike, MP 48.6 SB due to an accident.— Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) November 15, 2016
KTA Alert: All lanes of traffic are now open on I35 the Turnpike, MP 48.6 SB.— Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) November 15, 2016
Semi accident behind my house for second night in 5 days. pic.twitter.com/s36SkV93oY— Lisa Pergande (@ictlisa) November 15, 2016
