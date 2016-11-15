Local

November 15, 2016 7:43 AM

One dead after Turnpike semi crash overnight

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

One person is dead following a semi crash on the Kansas Turnpike early Tuesday morning.

Local news outlets have reported that the semi caught fire after veering off the highway while traveling southbound near Rock Road and I-35 at about 3:30 a.m. The driver was killed.

Multiple lanes of traffic on the Turnpike in the area of the crash were closed for a time overnight, according to Kansas Turnpike Authority tweets, though all lanes of traffic were open again as of about 4 a.m.

Check back to Kansas.com for more on this story as it becomes available.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

