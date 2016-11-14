One killed in accident on K-254

The Kansas Highway Patrol is working a fatality accident on K-254 near the I-135 exit, west of Hillside.
Lanes for westbound traffic have been shut down while the accident is being investigated, according to a Sedgwick County 911 dispatcher.
The accident happened at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, the dispatcher said.
It was a one-car accident. A Wichita man was ejected from his GMC Envoy and pronounced dead at the scene.
“I’d like to ask if anybody was in the area who saw this accident to please call Troop F at 316-744-0451,” said Trooper Phillip Metzen. People can call the number 24 hours a day.
The cause of the accident is still unknown, Metzen said, but it appears the vehicle left the roadway, the driver overcorrected, and the vehicle rolled multiple times.
“There was a lot of damage to the vehicle,” he said.
At least two people saw the accident, Metzen said.
“One of them is adamant about some other stuff, which is why we are urging witnesses to call in and talk with us. I will not disclose a lot of the investigation in case we want to pursue charges.”
Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the accident, Metzen said.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
Comments