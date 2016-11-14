Early-morning fire in Derby sends man to hospital

An elderly man was taken to the hospital following an early-morning house fire in Derby on Monday.
Derby Fire and Rescue Chief Brad Smith said the man was taken to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis. Smith said the man’s grandson was also in the home at the time of the fire and was attempting to fight the blaze with a garden hose when firefighters arrived.
The call for the fire came in a little before 5 a.m. The house is in the 500 block of South Lakeview, Smith said. The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.
