PHOTOS: November full moon rises over Kansas, world

The moon rises beyond flags atop Fraser Hall on the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence, Kan., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Monday morning's supermoon was to be the closest a full moon has been to Earth since Jan. 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
AP
An American Airlines passenger plane passes in front of the moon, as seen from Whittier, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Monday morning’s supermoon will be the closest a full moon has been to the Earth since Jan. 26, 1948.
Nick Ut
Associated Press
The moon rises over Hefer Valley in Israel, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. The upcoming supermoon, on Nov. 14, will be especially "super" because it's the closest full moon to Earth since 1948. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
AP
The full moon rises beyond a statue of a cow Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo. Monday morning's supermoon was to be the closest a full moon has been to Earth since Jan. 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
AP
The moon rises behind a neon sign in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Monday morning's supermoon will be the closet a full moon has been to the Earth since Jan. 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
AP
People watch the moonrise from the pier at Fort Taber Park in the south end of New Bedford, Mass., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2016. Peter Pereira/Standard Times via AP)
PETER PEREIRA
AP
The moon rises over the Arch in St. Louis, as seen from the Compton Hill Water Tower on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. On Monday, Earthlings will be treated to a so-called supermoon - the closest full moon of the year. Monday's supermoon will be extra super - it will be the closest the moon comes to us in almost 69 years. And it won't happen again for another 18 years. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
David Carson
AP
On the eve of the so-called supermoon, visitors enjoy an unobstructed view of the spectacle as it ascends over the Lake Michigan shoreline in Milwaukee, Wis., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Monday's supermoon will be extra super - it will be the closest the moon comes to us in almost 69 years. And it won't happen again for another 18 years. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
John Hart
AP
A woman is silhouetted against the moon while walking her dog Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in La Habra, Calif. Monday's so-called supermoon will be the closest the moon comes to us in almost 69 years. And it won't happen again for another 18 years. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
AP
The moon rises behind the eagle sculpture high atop LeVeque Tower in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. On Monday, Earthlings will be treated to a so-called supermoon - the closest full moon of the year. Monday's supermoon will be extra super - it will be the closest the moon comes to us in almost 69 years. And it won't happen again for another 18 years. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Adam Cairns
AP
A horse on a weathervane atop Clocktower Commons on Route 22 in Brewster, N.Y., is silhouetted against the moon on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. On Monday, Earthlings will be treated to a so-called supermoon - the closest full moon of the year. Monday's supermoon will be extra super - it will be the closest the moon comes to us in almost 69 years. And it won't happen again for another 18 years. (Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News via AP)
Frank Becerra Jr.
AP
The nearly full moon rises behind the steeple of the First United Methodist Church in Athens, Ga., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. On Monday the supermoon will be the closest full moon to earth since 1948, and it won't be as close again until 2034. (John Roark/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)
JOHN ROARK
AP
The moon rises beyond downtown buildings Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo. Monday's so-called supermoon will be extra super - it will be the closest the moon comes to us in almost 69 years. And it won't happen again for another 18 years. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
AP
The moon rises beyond downtown buildings Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo. Monday's supermoon will be the closest the moon comes to us in almost 69 years. And it won't happen again for another 18 years. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
AP
The moon rises beyond Springfield, Ill., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. On Monday the supermoon will be the closest full moon to earth since 1948, and it won't be as close again until 2034. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Seth Perlman
AP
A statue of an angel playing a horn, at Saint Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, is silhouetted by the moon Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in downtown Scranton, Pa. The moon was not quite full; when the moon sets Monday morning, it will be a supermoon. ( Butch Comegys/The Times & Tribune via AP)
Butch Comegys
AP
The moon is seen in its waxing gibbous stage as it rises, with the Rainbow Bridge in New York's Central Park in the foreground, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
AP
The moon rises over the San Gabriel Valley, as seen from Rosemead, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Monday morning's supermoon will be the closest a full moon has been to the Earth since Jan. 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Nick Ut
AP
The moon rises over Dallas, Texas, Friday evening, Nov. 11, 2016. The upcoming supermoon, on Nov. 14, will be especially "super" because it's the closest full moon to Earth since 1948. We won't see another supermoon like this until 2034. The biggest and brightest moon for observers in the United States will be on Monday morning just before dawn. (AP Photo/Benny Snyder)
Benny Snyder
AP
The moon rises beyond the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence, Kan., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. The morning's supermoon will be the closest a full moon has been to Earth since Jan. 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner
AP
Beth Huddleston photographs the moon with her cell phone as it rises over Winchester, Va., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. A supermoon occurs when the moon is full and passing close to the earth in its orbit. (Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star via AP)
Jeff Taylor
AP
The moon is seen in its waxing gibbous stage behind the head of the Christopher Columbus statue at Columbus Circle, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
AP
The supermoon full moon rises over Longport, N.J,, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. (Vern Ogrodnek/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)
Vernon Ogrodnek
AP
The moon rises over the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. On Monday the so-called 'supermoon' will be the closest full moon to earth since 1948, and it won't be as close again until 2034. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
AP
People stroll along the Tagus riverside in Lisbon as the moon rises Sunday, Nov. 13 2016. The so-called Supermoon on Nov. 14, 2016, will be the closest a full moon will have been to Earth since 1948. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Armando Franca
AP
The moon rises behind the castle of Almodovar in Cordoba, southern Spain, on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. The Supermoon on November 14, 2016, will be the closest a full moon has been to Earth since January 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)
Miguel Morenatti
AP
The moon rises behind the castle of Almodovar in Cordoba, southern Spain, on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. The Supermoon on November 14, 2016, will be the closest a full moon has been to Earth since January 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)
Miguel Morenatti
AP
People stroll along the Tagus riverside in Lisbon as the moon rises Sunday, Nov. 13 2016. The so-called supermoon on Nov. 14, 2016, will be the closest a full moon will have been to Earth since 1948. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Armando Franca
AP
The supermoon full moon rises over Longport, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. (Vern Ogrodnek/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)
Vernon Ogrodnek
AP
The moon rises behind a neon sign in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Monday morning's supermoon will be the closest a full moon has been to the Earth since Jan. 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
AP
The moon rises over the harbor of the costal town of Lambert's Bay, South Africa, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The brightest moon in almost 69 years will be lighting up the sky this week in a treat for star watchers around the globe. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam)
Schalk van Zuydam
AP
The moon rises behind the castle of Almodovar in Cordoba, southern Spain, on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. The Supermoon on November 14, 2016, will be the closest a full moon has been to Earth since January 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)
Miguel Morenatti
AP
The moon rises over the Arch in St. Louis, as seen from the Compton Hill Water Tower on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. On Monday, Earthlings will be treated to a so-called supermoon - the closest full moon of the year. Monday's supermoon will be extra super - it will be the closest the moon comes to us in almost 69 years. And it won't happen again for another 18 years. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
David Carson
AP
The moon rises behind Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas, Sunday evening, Nov. 13, 2016. On Monday the supermoon will be the closest full moon to earth since 1948, and it won't be as close again until 2034. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Tom Fox
AP
The moon rises over Hefer Valley in Israel, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. The upcoming supermoon, on Nov. 14, will be especially "super" because it's the closest full moon to Earth since 1948. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
AP
A ringed gull flies in front of the moon over Lake Overholser in Oklahoma City, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. On Monday, Earthlings will be treated to a so-called supermoon - the closest full moon of the year. Monday's supermoon will be extra super - it will be the closest the moon comes to us in almost 69 years. And it won't happen again for another 18 years. (Steve Gooch/The Oklahoman via AP)
Steve Gooch
AP
The moon rises beyond the Arch in St. Louis as seen from the Compton Hill Water Tower on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Monday morning's supermoon will be the closet a full moon has been to the Earth since Jan. 26, 1948. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
David Carson
AP
The moon rises over the San Gabriel Valley, as seen from Rosemead, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Monday morning's supermoon will be the closest a full moon has been to the Earth since Jan. 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Nick Ut
AP
An American Airlines passenger plane passes in front of the moon, as seen from Whittier, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Monday morning's supermoon will be the closest a full moon has been to the Earth since Jan. 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Nick Ut
AP
Light from the moon shines through a U.S. flag in South El Monte, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Monday morning's supermoon will be the closest a full moon has been to the Earth since Jan. 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Nick Ut
AP
The moon rises above California 60 on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Rosemead, Calif. Monday morning's supermoon will be the closest a full moon has been to the Earth since Jan. 26, 1948. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Nick Ut
AP