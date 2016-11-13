Cowgirls break Cowboy Hall of Fame glass ceiling

This year, the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame is observing “The Year of the Cowgirl” by inducting five women who help or have helped embody the spirit of the Old West and heritage lifestyles.
They include a working cowgirl, a rancher, a legendary rodeo cowgirl, a historian and an entertainer.
They are Vicki Johnson, a working cowgirl from Holcomb; Jane Koger, cattlewoman and rancher from Matfield Green; Margie Roberts Hart, who was a rodeo cowgirl from Chase County; Joyce Thierer, cowgirl historian from Emporia; and Martina McBride, the famed country music entertainer from Sharon. Roberts Hart is deceased.
The women will be inducted with a ceremony and banquet on Nov. 19 at the Boot Hill Casino and Resort Conference Center in Dodge City. Tickets are $15. Reservations are required to attend the banquet and can be made by contacting the Boot Hill Museum.
“I was shocked,” Thierer said about receiving the phone call saying she would be one of the five women inducted. “In this case, I would blame my mother for prenatally introducing me to the topic. She read me ranch romances, which settled me down in her tummy.”
The Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame began inducting famous or legendary cowboys in 2002. Nearly all had been men so far – with the exception of Margaret Kraisinger, inducted last year with her husband, Gary, for their work on cattle trails.
This is the first year all inductees are women.
The five are being recognized for their “significant contributions to the western heritage lifestyle, past or present, and to the preservation of the cowboy culture in Kansas,” according to a release issued by the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame.
Each of the women “personify the cowboy ideals of integrity, honesty, and self-sufficiency” as well as have achieved statewide and/or national historic significance, and each is a native Kansan.
Koger is a fourth-generation rancher who runs the 4,000-acre Homestead Ranch in Chase County. In 1994, when Koger celebrated her birthday, she invited the public to a “Symphony on the Prairie.” More than 3,000 people attended, and the “Symphony in the Flint Hills” has been an on-going tradition since.
For two decades, Roberts Hart was one of the most famous female bronc riders in the nation. She was a trick rider and bareback bronc rider. Her family helped start the Flint Hills Rodeo in Strong City in 1937. She won the bronc riding championship in Cheyenne, Wyo., in 1941 and was the top bronc rider at Madison Square Garden until women were prohibited from participating. Roberts Hart died in 1983. She was inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame in 1987.
Since the early 1990s, McBride has been a mainstay in country music. She has won the Country Music Association’s “Female Vocalist of the Year” award five times. She grew up in Sharon, near Medicine Lodge, and began performing concerts with her father’s band, The Schiffers. In the mid-1980s, she performed with a local Wichita rock band, The Penetrators.
Thierer is an assistant professor of history at Emporia State University. She and Ann Birney have formed Ride Into History, and they research, write and perform first-person narratives and oral biographies. Thierer’s characters include Calamity Jane; Grower, an Earth Lodge native; Jo, a female Civil War veteran; and Mary Fix, a farm woman at the time of the Populist movement in the 1890s.
I think women have always contributed to Kansas farm life. Horses and cattle don’t care whether it is a woman’s or a man’s hands that are bringing them the food. Each one of us is recognized for a set of skills.
Joyce Thierer, Emporia cowgirl historian
“I think it is a real honor to be selected,” Thierer said. “I think women have always contributed to Kansas farm life. Horses and cattle don’t care whether it is a woman’s or a man’s hands that are bringing them the food. Each one of us is recognized for a set of skills. It is an honor to be a historian of the West and be recognized in this format.”
Johnson was unable to be reached Sunday for comment.
The Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame is a project of Boot Hill Museum Inc. in Dodge City.
